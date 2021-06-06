RE/MAX Malta has overhauled its already market-leading training curriculum to reflect the changing needs of real estate agents following recent licensing regulation.

The regulation, which obliges all local agents to be certified by January 2022, requires technical instruction that was already being covered within the extensive programme at RE/MAX Malta’s Training Academy. To avoid repetition and to give RE/MAX associates more opportunities to boost their expertise, the real estate brand has restructured its in-house training to RE/MAX Europe level.

The new RE/MAX Malta Compass programme replaces the brand’s trailblazing 15-day induction course for new agents joining the industry. Held twice weekly over eight weeks, the programme’s 16 modules will encompass a range of real estate topics including customer service, lead generation, business development and liaison with buyers and sellers.

“The RE/MAX Malta Compass programme is entirely centred around how to be a working real estate agent,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg said.

“By shifting to a twice-weekly programme instead of our original 15-day intensive course, our agents will now be able to put what they have learned into practice in the real world between sessions. RE/MAX Compass is more interactive, more hands-on, more fun and more focused on fine-tuning the specific skills needed to thrive within today’s property industry, as part of the island’s leading real estate brand.”

The company recently also announced two appointments to be able to accommodate the new training structure. Lawrence Kelly, previously HR manager and trainer for the Lettings Group, has been appointed human resources manager and regional trainer, while Mark Ellul has been welcomed back to RE/MAX Malta as the regional coach and trainer. Kelly will be leading the new RE/MAX Malta Compass Training, while Ellul will focus on coaching agents as well as delivering specific training sessions within the new curriculum.

“World-class training is such a critical part of everything we do here at RE/MAX and, improving the education we offer to our team is core to our ethos,” Kelly said.

“These new developments will doubtlessly make our training even more industry-leading and effective, as we underline our commitment to continue building the island’s foremost and best-educated real estate team.”

Other fundamentals will, meanwhile, be taught to new associates during office hours and outside of the normal training sessions, guided by the managers or owners of their respective offices. These will also cover a variety of topics according to the individual’s needs, such as the sales or rental process, goal setting, company standards, business planning, traditional and online marketing and listing presentation. Additional coaching sessions offered on demand via a regional coach will also focus on subjects such as effective client communication, personal branding, developing the right mindset, creating a memorable customer experience and building confidence training.

“It is great to be back with the foremost real estate brand in Malta and I am looking forward to once again make a difference in the lives of our real estate agents,” Ellul said.

Along with RE/MAX Malta Compass, which is mandatory for new agents and encouraged for existing agents, the restructure will also introduce the new RE/MAX Malta Accelerate programme. Those further along in their real estate career will here have wider access to more advanced property market and business development training opportunities.

“Training has always been one of our core values at RE/MAX Malta,” Buttigieg noted.

“Our associates and agents are our ambassadors behind the brand, making RE/MAX the best and most trusted real estate company in Malta. As such, we believe in giving them the latest tools and training to help them reach their potential. Through their expertise, dedication and determination, they are raising the standard of Malta’s real estate industry and we will continue to support them, every step of the way.”

More information on RE/MAX Malta can be found at www.remax-malta.com.