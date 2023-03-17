Holders Real Madrid were handed a re-match against English Premier League side Chelsea with Manchester City pitted against German champions Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The draw, held by the European governing body on Friday, also provided a fascinating Italian derby as Serie A runaway leaders Napoli were pitted against AC Milan.

Inter, the other Italian team in the draw, will face Portuguese giants Benfica.

The clash between Manchester City and Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the pick of Friday’s quarter-finals, as it pits against each other two of the best-performing sides in this season’s competition.

More to follow

The Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt