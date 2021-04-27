Real Madrid produced an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to get back into their EuroLeague playoffs series against Anadolu Efes. Efes who had dominated both Game One and Two, were on course to dominate the third and take the sweep but Real’s Sergio Llull was the hero of the night as Real earned another chance to progress into the Final Four.

Llull, who finished the night with 20 points and seven assists, lifted his team after three quarters which looked like the previous two games. However, he showed full belief in his side.

“I’m not surprised (we won). I believe in this team and if you play with this kit, you have to fight,” Llull said after the game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta