Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic could face a six-month prison sentence in his native Serbia for allegedly breaching mandatory coronavirus self-isolation measures, state prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

In March, the Spanish team allowed the striker to leave Madrid in order to spend time with his young family, but local media reported that the 23-year old was seen walking around Belgrade and enjoying drinks with fellow footballers.

Serbian prosecutors are asking the court for the sentence for “leaving place of residence” even though he came from a “country with high virus transmission”.

Under the regulations at the time, he was required to self-isolate for two weeks.

