Malta's business lobby has welcomed the Health Minister's declaration that Malta has achieved herd immunity" but warned that the real test will come "when Malta fully reopens its borders".

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said on Monday that the island was still far off from business as usual.

"Many businesses, which played a pivotal role in achieving herd immunity, are still on survival mode and they can only thrive if there is certainty, visibility and consumer confidence.

"The EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRP) lies squarely at the heart of this response. While 23 EU member states have already drafted, consulted and submitted their RRP plans for approval by the EU, Malta has not yet submitted its plans," it said.

The chamber insisted that the RRP was crucial for businesses to start planning their survival.

"No sector should be forgotten or left behind. Every job is important. Every sector is important."

While herd immunity will hopefully help infections to naturally taper off, the real test will most likely come in a few weeks’ time when Malta continues to lift its restrictions and fully reopen its borders, the chamber noted, urging cautious optimism and vigilance.

"As Malta reopens, authorities must strengthen their existing enforcement measures and implement stricter border controls.

"Otherwise, the efforts of everyone including businesses who stepped up and played a critical role in encouraging and supporting their employees to get vaccinated would be futile."