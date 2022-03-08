A production about real-life stories of women, which comes on the heels of two femicides in Malta in as many months, is set to fill a gap in the local theatre scene.

Her Say is a series of monologues by female writers, interpreted by female actresses and directed by a woman.

The stories are global with a local flavour: a divorce late in life that triggers all the gossipmongering in a village, coming out as gay in Malta, and the presence of patriarchy in a relationship.

When director and producer Charlotte Grech sat with the playwrights to explore the themes, the anecdotes came fast, and the team realised they were all too familiar with the issues.

“So, the writing became real. And that’s why they will resonate with everyone, no matter their gender,” Grech said.

“When you hear these pieces, it could be your sister, or a friend, your mother, or indeed yourself saying some of those words.

“A quick scan of women’s groups on social media provides a myriad of stories that should be heard beyond the confines of female listeners often nodding in agreement and saying, ‘me too’,” Grech adds.

They are stories for all as they are reflections of our society – the same society that Grech herself was born and brought up in.

She admits that as she grew older, she learned not to take anything for granted and soon realised that change does not simply happen.

“Change has been fought for and won over centuries,” she notes.

“Women’s theatre groups like the lauded UK Monstrous Regiment were set up in the 1970s to explore the voice of women and female issues and remained active until the 1990s.

“Unfortunately, I feel this has not been the case in Malta – women’s themes only feature sporadically in new writing.”

“It has been paid for with pain, personal sacrifice, courage and blood. We have come a long way but more needs to be done.

“Theatre can be our voice as we aspire for a better tomorrow.”

Grech believes there are many stories that should be told, and for this first edition of women’s stories, the launch of which coincides with International Women’s Week, the themes will resonate with different generations.

One story depicts how ageism turns a woman invisible, while another piece takes us through a heartfelt and brutally honest journey of what it means to be gay 1990s Malta.

The third piece deals with the mundanity of the life of a woman who is exhausted and encompassed in a patriarchal society. Will she throw caution to the wind… will she put a stop to it? An epilogue will bring the three together to offer solace to each other and to also learn from each other.

Monica Attard, Michela Farrugia and Angele Galea will interpret the dialogues by playwrights Simone Spiteri, Lara Calleja and Chiara Hyzler.

Directed and produced by Charlotte Grech, with lights in Christopher Gatt’s hands, the performance will be held on March 11, 12 and 13.

It is bilingual and will also include subtitles in English for the portions in Maltese.

Her say is a project commissioned by Spazju Kreattiv.