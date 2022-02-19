Real Madrid can hope to overcome the one goal deficit in their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint Germain but the La Liga leaders need their strikers to rediscover their form beginning at home to struggling Alaves on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been far from clinical in front of goal recently — their blank in the 1-0 defeat by PSG on Tuesday the third time in four matches they have failed to score.

This goal drought has also contributed to the poor run of form with just one win in their last five matches in all competitions.

