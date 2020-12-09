Real Madrid value success in the Champions League above all else, but the 13-time champions head into Wednesday’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Should they suffer a humiliating group stage exit, ending their remarkable run as the only team to ever avoid elimination at this phase, coach Zinedine Zidane’s future will be at risk.

A win for either side in the Spanish capital will guarantee them passage through to the last 16 from Group B.

If Madrid draw and Shakhtar win or draw with Inter Milan in the other group match, the Spanish giants will be out.

