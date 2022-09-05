Brazil international Vinicius Junior has acquired Spanish nationality, his club Real Madrid announced on Monday, allowing the club to register another non-European Union player.

“Our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior took the oath of allegiance to the Spanish Constitution on Friday 2 September, so from that moment he also has Spanish nationality,” said a Real Madrid statement.

Under Spanish Liga rules, there are limits on the number of non-EU players a club can register.

More details here...