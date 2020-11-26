Real Madrid closed in on the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win that pushed 10-man Inter to the brink of elimination from the competition.

Eden Hazard put Real ahead after just seven minutes at the San Siro as Zinedine Zidane’s side brushed off the absence of captain Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.

Antonio Conte’s Inter played over an hour a man down after Arturo Vidal was sent off after half an hour.

The Chilean midfielder had argued for a penalty after going down under pressure from Real defenders but instead received two yellow cards for dissent.

Substitute Rodrygo came off the bench and forced Inter’s Achraf Hakimi to divert the ball into his own net against his former club, doubling Real’s lead on 59 minutes.

Real, the record 13-time European champions, move second in Group B with seven points from four games, one point behind Borussia Moenchengladbach, with Inter bottom with just two points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta