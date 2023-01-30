Real Madrid will take on Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals while Athletic Bilbao will face Osasuna following Monday’s draw.

The reigning Spanish champions will host Barca before visiting the Camp Nou, in the only round of Spain’s national knockout competition held over two legs.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side reached the last four after overcoming local rivals Atletico Madrid 3-1 in extra time in the quarter-finals, while Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0.

“It’s a huge game, not only for the Copa del Rey, it’s a big game across the world,” Barcelona’s sporting director Jordi Cruyff said in reaction to the draw held near Madrid.

Cruyff said his players had already moved on from their 3-1 win against Real Madrid in this month’s Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

“We start from zero and it will be a wonderful battle,” he added.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...