European champions Real Madrid will kick off the defence of their La Liga title away to promoted Almeria in August, while Barcelona start the 2022-23 campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano.

The Spanish top-flight season begins the weekend of August 13-14 and finishes on June 4, 2023. The league will be put on hold between November 9 and December 31 for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

