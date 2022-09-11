Vinicius Junior scored for the fifth game running as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Mallorca 4-1 in La Liga on Sunday and extend their perfect start to the season.

Mallorca grabbed a surprise lead through Vedat Muriqi on 34 minutes but Federico Valverde levelled for the hosts in first-half stoppage time after a brilliant solo run.

Vinicius put Real ahead with 18 minutes to play before late goals from Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger rounded out a fifth successive league win as Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved back above Barcelona at the top.

“Vini is a special player, for the way he plays and for his character,” said Ancelotti. “He has extraordinary quality.

“The match was very difficult for several reasons. There was the heat, the fact we conceded from a set-piece… All that was a bit predictable, but we finally managed to turn things around and win the game.”

More details here..