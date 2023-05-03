Real Madrid are closing in on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Spanish reports Wednesday saying a deal will soon be reached.

The England international, 19, is one of the brightest prospects in world football and is poised to move for over 100 million euros ($110 million), with Dortmund said to want considerably more.

Bellingham excelled at the World Cup with England in 2022 and has also drawn interest from Madrid’s Champions League semi-final opponents Manchester City.

The midfielder signed for Dortmund at 17 from Championship team Birmingham City for 29 million euros ($32 million) and has become a key player for the German side.

