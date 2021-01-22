Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club announced Friday.

The positive test comes a day before Madrid travel to Alaves in La Liga seeking to bounce back from an embarrassing midweek Copa del Rey exit.

“Real Madrid C.F. report that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19,” the club said in a statement.

Zidane already had to self-isolate this month after coming into contact with a person infected with the virus.

