Real Madrid on Friday demanded an explanation for the way fans were treated at the Champions League final last weekend and said authorities must take responsibility for the ugly scenes in Paris which the club said were “far removed from the values” of the sport.

In the statement published “in defence of supporters”, Madrid asked why the Stade de France was chosen as the venue for the final against Liverpool and asked “who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless.”

Some Madrid fans have said they were victims of crime after the match on Saturday, with many reporting being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium.

Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with French police using tear gas and pepper spray on crowds.

