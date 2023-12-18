Real Madrid defender David Alaba will be sidelined for months after suffering a severe knee injury in his team’s 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga.

The Austrian centre-back went off hurt in the first half after attempting to challenge Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno.

“After the tests carried out on our player David Alaba, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” said Madrid in a statement.

“The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

