Real Madrid will go through as group winners to the Champions League last 16 after Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio each scored in a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

A comfortable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, aided by Nicolo Barella’s red card in the 64th minute when Inter were one goal down, sends Madrid through top of Group D, five points ahead of the Italians, who advance as runners-up.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta