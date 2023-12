Leaders Real Madrid stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Saturday as Aitor Ruibal’s brilliant strike cancelled out Jude Bellingham’s league-best 12th goal of the season.

Bellingham slotted Madrid ahead at the Benito Villamarin early in the second half after combining magnificently with Brahim Diaz.

But Ruibal drilled an angled shot into the top corner from outside the area to earn Betis a point and extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to 11 matches.

