As Real Madrid celebrated their La Liga title win, Carlo Ancelotti was already trying to direct momentum towards Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

Madrid had beaten Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday and the players were celebrating at Plaza Cibeles after an open-top bus had wound its way through the city to the statue where players and fans always toast their biggest trophies.

“And now to Wednesday, yes we can!” Ancelotti shouted at the adoring crowd, who chanted back “si, se puede!”, “yes we can!”

