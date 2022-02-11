Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday he is optimistic Karim Benzema can recover in time to play against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Last 16 first leg match on Tuesday.

Benzema’s absence would be a huge blow to Real Madrid, given the Frenchman has scored 27 goals in 33 games for them so far this season.

He has missed Madrid’s last two matches with a hamstring injury and will also sit out Saturday’s visit to Villarreal in La Liga.

Ancelotti said the 34-year-old is still training alone and is expected to resume work with the team on either Sunday or Monday, ahead of the crunch first leg in Paris.

