The main advocates of the Super League are not giving up.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, defended the project last Sunday and was followed by his Juventus counterpart Andrea Agnelli and then Barcelona chief Joan Laporta. A decision in 2023 will be crucial in determining the project’s future.

“There are no football clubs among the ten richest entities in the world, we must be doing something very wrong in old Europe,” Perez explained.

Perez led a group of 12 major European clubs into the Super League project in April 2021 but it vanished a few days after it was announced after pressure from fans and authorities.

The only clubs that have tried to keep alive a league that would be direct competition for the Champions League are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Click here for full story