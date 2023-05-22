Real Madrid filed a criminal complaint Monday with Spanish prosecutors over the racist abuse its Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior received during a weekend La Liga match, calling it a “hate crime”.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international forward was targeted by a home supporter during the 1-0 defeat at Valencia on Sunday and was later sent off.

“Real Madrid strongly condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Junior,” the Spanish giants said in a statement.

More details on SportsDesk.