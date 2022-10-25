Real Madrid will be without this year’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and the 2018 victor Luka Modric for this week’s Champions League tie in Leipzig, coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a Monday press conference.

Benzema has a problem with his left thigh while midfield maestro Modric is apparently suffering some discomfort in the adductor.

Neither is considered serious but with Real already qualified for the knockout stage, Ancelotti did not want to risk losing either of them for longer by playing them on Tuesday.

