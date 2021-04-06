Raphael Varane tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Real Madrid said, leaving the team facing a crisis in defence ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool.

Madrid are already without the injured Sergio Ramos, meaning Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao are the only fit central defenders left in Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the game against Liverpool in the Spanish capital later on Tuesday.

