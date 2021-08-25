Real Madrid have made a £137m (€160m) bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, a report on SkySports News said.

The report said that the La Liga club made the offer on Sunday and Paris Saint-Germain are yet to respond to their proposal.

Mbappe is out of contract at the Parc des Princes next summer and he has so far refused to sign a new deal, despite PSG’s attempts to get the France international to commit his future to the club.

The 22-year-old has told PSG that his dream is to play for Real Madrid, who have been linked with a move for the World Cup winner throughout the summer transfer window.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta