Real Madrid rejected UEFA’s “insufficient” and “restricted” offer of compensation for supporters affected by trouble outside the Stade de France in Paris at last season’s Champions League final on Thursday.

The European champions, who won the trophy in the chaos-hit final against Liverpool on May 28, 2022, which saw fans funnelled by police into overcrowded bottlenecks and hit with tear gas, said they would not cooperate with the European football governing body’s plan.

UEFA said Tuesday they will reimburse all Liverpool supporters — as well as other spectators who were affected by trouble, with the game kicking off 37 minutes late in the French capital as fans struggled to enter the stadium.

