Real Madrid’s trip to Celta Vigo might once have been seen as a chance to rest and reset but the Clasico capitulation has raised the stakes ahead of next week’s Champions League first leg against Chelsea.

Madrid are nine points clear at the top of La Liga, which should still be more than enough to hold off a resurgent Barca and Sevilla to win the Spanish title.

But Barcelona’s 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu before the international break has left the door just slightly ajar, with Barca hoping their thumping win can prompt an unexpected collapse from their rivals.

