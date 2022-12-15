Teenage Brazilian talent Endrick will join Real Madrid in July 2024 for an undisclosed sum, his Sao Paulo-based club Palmeiras announced on Thursday.

According to Brazilian press reports, Real are due to pay 70 million euros ($75million) for the 16-year-old forward, considered one of the brightest prospects in world football.

“Palmeiras, Real Madrid and representatives for the striker have agreed this Thursday (15th) the player’s transfer to the Spanish club in July 2024, when he will be 18,” said the Brazilian club on Twitter, adding that the financial details were confidential.

