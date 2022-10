Real Madrid talisman and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will miss his team’s clash with Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga with a thigh injury.

The French striker, 34, was heralded the world’s best player at the Paris gala on Monday, scored against Elche on Wednesday to keep Madrid top, but will not be available for Sevilla’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.

