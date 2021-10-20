Real Madrid star Karim Benzema went on trial in France on Wednesday accused of complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena who said he felt “in danger” in a case known as the “sex tape affair”.

Benzema, 33, is suspected of helping a group of alleged blackmailers approach Valbuena in 2015, in an attempt to extort money that rocked the French national side.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta