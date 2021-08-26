Real Madrid have made an improved bid of €170m to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, SkySports News is reporting.

The La Liga club’s initial offer of €160m was rejected by PSG on Wednesday.

PSG signed Mbappe from Monaco in 2018 in a €180m deal but in actual fact, they have so far paid only €145m to the Ligue 1 side for the France international.

Another €35m will be due when the club renews Mbappe’s deal, which expires in the summer of 2022, or decides to sell him.

