Real Madrid put their perfect start to the season on the line this weekend against Real Betis, the only other La Liga team with a 100% record, before kicking off their Champions League defence.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side top the table on goal difference above Copa del Rey holders Betis, who like Madrid have won their first three matches of the campaign.

Madrid will play at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time this season on Saturday as renovation work continues on their iconic ground.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was nominated for the UEFA player of the year prize won last week by team-mate Karim Benzema, expects Betis to give them a difficult afternoon.

“Betis play really well. Last season we had some tough games against them. They play good football, they’ve got loads of experience and we’ll have to press them well, while being careful,” said Courtois.

