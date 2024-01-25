Real Madrid have climbed to the top of football’s ‘Money League’ as the Spanish side surpassed Manchester City to become the highest revenue generating club in 2022-23.

For the first time since 2017-18, Real are in pole positon in Deloitte’s financial rankings with a reported record revenue of 831 million euros ($905 million), an increase of 118 million euros over the previous year.

Although they failed to win La Liga last season – finishing 10 points behind champions Barcelona – and lost in the Champions League semi-finals to Manchester City, Real’s growth is largely attributable to strong retail performance, higher stadium attendance and recovery of sponsorship income following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Manchester City, who won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, fall to second place in the 2024 rankings.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com