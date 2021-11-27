Real Madrid will need to capitalise on their excellent run of form to extend their lead at the top of La Liga when they face third-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

Madrid have won seven and drawn one of their last eight games in all competitions and look by far the most reliable team in Spain after a stop-start few weeks for their rivals.

Sevilla are only two points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead of their visit to the Santiago Bernabeu but they are yet to establish the kind of solidity and consistency that kept them in the race at the top almost to the end of the last season.

