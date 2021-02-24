Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini brushed aside talk of injuries at Real Madrid, insisting instead that the record Champions League winners “transform” on the elite European competition’s stage.

The Italian club, who have never won a title apart from the Coppa Italia nearly six decades ago, are playing their biggest match against the 13-times European champions in Wednesday’s last 16, first leg tie.

“Real Madrid transform in the Champions League compared to the league, the match against Inter Milan was a game of great quality and personality,” said Gasperini on Tuesday of the Spanish champions’ group wins over Antonio Conte’s Italian league leaders.

Real have injury worries with French striker Karim Benzema in doubt with Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Eder Militao among the players out.

