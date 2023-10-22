Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior said he saw racist abuse by a “child” during his team’s 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga.

Sevilla expelled a supporter for “racist and xenophobic behaviour”, the club said in a statement, with Vinicius thanking them for their quick action, as well as highlighting another incident.

Spanish newspaper Marca ran photographs of a man appearing to make monkey gestures in the direction of the Brazil winger after he clashed with Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Vinicius shared the same picture on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and said in addition, he had seen a video of a child making a racist gesture.

“Congratulations to Sevilla for their quick positioning (on the incident) and punishment in yet another sad episode for Spanish football,” wrote Vinicius.

