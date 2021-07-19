Real Madrid’s Spain midfielder Brahim Diaz has signed a two-year loan deal with AC Milan, both clubs announced on Monday.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid on a temporary basis for two years,” the Serie A runners-up confirmed.

“The contract ties the football player to the Rossoneri Club until 30 June 2023.”

Diaz spent three seasons with Manchester City before joining Madrid in June 2019 for 17 million euros ($20 million).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta