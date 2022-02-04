Real Madrid’s hopes of clinching a Spanish domestic double were dashed on Thursday as Athletic Bilbao scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner to knock them out of the Copa del Rey.

Alex Berenguer’s scintillating strike after a Casemiro mistake was enough to seal a shock 1-0 victory at San Mames and send Athletic through to the semi-finals.

With Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla already out, Madrid were firm favourites to win the Copa del Rey while in La Liga, they are in the driving seat too, sitting four points ahead of Sevilla at the top of the table.

But it will be Athletic that join Real Betis, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in the last four and while Betis are flying high in the league, all four teams will have genuine hopes now of lifting the trophy.

