Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday he believes midfielder Fede Valverde could surpass former Liverpool great Steven Gerrard as a player.

The Italian was asked about the comparison between the Uruguayan and the current Aston Villa manager, who was a similar dynamic midfielder in his playing days, made by former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

The striker spoke to Spanish newspaper Marca and said he noticed Valverde’s characteristics, including the ability to go box to box and arrive in dangerous positions, reminded him of his former Anfield team-mate.

“I agree, he has a lot of the same talents as Gerrard,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“It’s very good that they are comparing him with a player that has had this success.

