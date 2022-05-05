Carlo Ancelotti said the “history of the club” helped his Real Madrid side stage another Champions League comeback to down Manchester City on Wednesday and reach the final.

The 13-time European champions trailed 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate in the last-four tie entering the 90th minute, but Rodrygo scored a late double and Karim Benzema’s extra-time penalty sent them through.

Real had also come from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

“I cannot say we are used to living this kind of life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG,” Ancelotti told BT Sport after becoming the first coach in history to reach five finals in the competition.

