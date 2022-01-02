Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Getafe in La Liga.

Madrid’s surprise defeat gives fresh hope to the beleaguered chasing pack in Spain, after Eder Militao’s early error allowed Enes Unal to score the winner at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Sevilla, Madrid’s closest challengers, will be five points behind the leaders with a game in hand if they win at Cadiz on Sunday. Getafe stay 16th after recording only their fourth league victory of the season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.