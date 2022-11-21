I am getting fed up of listening to our rival politicians challenging each other by referring to the reality ‘out there’.

I have been objectively and impartially observing what has been going on, or not, over these years and find that some things are simply not on, others need to be improved upon while others still require immediate attention and redress.

It is time for our political parties to make up their differences and fight tooth and nail against whatever has been ruining, tarnishing, laming or outright destroying our nationhood.

I have lived through the growth, the development, the decadence, the deterioration, the destruction and the despair of my Malta, on the watch of all eight of our prime ministers since independence.

I have lived through the turbulent reign of Joseph Muscat during which we were witnesses to unbridled cronyism, corruption, bigotry and all that was loathsome in Malta. If, initially, one could sense great expectations for our country in the air, one was only to be miserably let down as the months went by.

Who is to blame for Malta’s decay, for creating the crony class of rent-seekers and for using religion in politics? Who is to blame for the money politics of today? Who is to blame for continually attempting to dumb us down and put us on our guard to the extent that we, out here, can no longer discern between crooks and saviours and between charlatans and men of honour and integrity?

The country needs its best sons and daughters, irrespective of political or social leaning, to bubble to the top. Only then can Malta compete effectively with other countries, to take our rightful place among successful nations. Why are we so broken today, with everything we once held dear in complete tatters?

Greater attention is needed to take urgent action in support of households facing the worsening cost-of-living crisis. It has to be recognised that the situation is fast deteriorating and many people across this rock simply cannot afford to wait any longer for further action to be taken.

Action is needed now to address significant gaps in help for households - Mark Said

Action is needed now to address significant gaps in help for households, in particular those on low incomes, who are increasingly vulnerable to the impact of rising household costs.

However, it is also vital, as increases in energy bills will have to be announced sooner or later, that a substantial plan is developed now to avert and mitigate what will otherwise be a crisis of unprecedented proportions, just like that developing in neighbouring countries. This could become crisis in which many people will be unable to feed themselves and their families and will be equally incapable of heating their homes.

Action is also needed on the national pension bill, which is only going to get larger and larger.

It is also vital that any tax cuts introduced by the government do not result in tighter controls on spending which will impact the delivery of public services already under immense pressure.

In many respects, I believe we are still far behind the other developed nations of today. And, please, do not look at the various infrastructural projects, the e-government milestones, the sale of our citizenship, the flourishing gaming industry, the traffic jams, the shopping malls, the soulless high-rise buildings and uncontrolled urbanisation as signs of our development.

Look instead at the brain drain, the broken education system, the unprincipled politicians, the insidious presence of government in business, our shameful designation of being one of the greatest kleptocracies in the world and also the rape of our environment by the privileged classes.

Is no one appalled by this calamity? Does no one care at all? Many right-minded Maltese are looking for decisive action by all politicians of goodwill to stop the rot. They need to revamp the national education system and champion meritocracy once more.

Personally, I still think they can deliver. First, however, they are expected to stop creating and strengthening mutual radicalisation.

Mark Said is a lawyer.