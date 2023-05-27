Real Sociedad have not reached the Champions League for a decade but Imanol Alguacil’s side can qualify for Europe’s premier competition with just two more points from their remaining two La Liga games.

The Basque side, fourth, visit Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Sunday, hoping to book their place before a potentially nervy final match of the season.

Villarreal, fifth, are five points behind La Real and must win their last two matches to stand a chance of reaching the Champions League.

Atletico were dealt a blow on Wednesday when they threw away a three-goal lead on Espanyol and now trail rivals Real Madrid, in second, by a point.

Real Sociedad will be without playmaker David Silva, after he sustained a calf injury this week, ruling him out of their final two league games.

