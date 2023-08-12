Real Sociedad were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Girona on Saturday as they opened their La Liga campaign.

The Basque side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, were on top throughout but were pegged back after taking the lead early on.

Takefusa Kubo sent Real Sociedad ahead with a low finish from Aihen Munoz’s cut-back after just five minutes.

However Girona debutant Artem Dovbyk levelled a few minutes after coming on from the bench, set up by Ukrainian compatriot Viktor Tsygankov.

