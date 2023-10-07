Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has waited a long time to make good on his potential but finally he is shining in La Liga.

The Japan international has scored four goals in his last four league games and is the Basque team’s key figure ahead of the visit to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have plenty of other dangerous weapons, including Brais Mendez, Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino, but Kubo is playing particularly well.

With victory on Sunday La Real, fifth, could overtake Atletico and climb into fourth place, which is where they finished last season to qualify for the Champions League.

Atletico are in formidable form after a convincing derby win over rivals and league leaders Real Madrid and two impressive comeback wins over Cadiz and Feyenoord, the latter in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad have started well in Europe themselves, dominating last season runners-up Inter Milan albeit in a draw before pocketing a 2-0 win at Salzburg on Tuesday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...