Real Sociedad fell to a 2-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Sunday but still sealed qualification for next season’s Champions League after Villarreal were beaten 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano.

Imanol Alguacil’s side reached Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 2013 as the Yellow Submarine’s slip-up at Vallecas ensured the Basque club finish fourth.

Espanyol were relegated from the top flight after Valencia’s Samuel Lino struck a stoppage time equaliser in a gripping 2-2 draw.

One other side will go down along with already-relegated Elche on the final day of the season, with Real Valladolid currently 18th, a point from safety, after they drew 0-0 at Almeria.

