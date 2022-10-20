A Real Sociedad fan died in hospital after being evacuated from the Reale Arena before his team’s 1-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday.
The supporter had to leave the stadium on a stretcher after falling ill before the game, which was delayed as a result.
“We regret the death of the Txuri-Urdin club member who was evacuated before the start of today’s match. Today’s victory is for you. Rest in peace,” wrote Real Sociedad on Twitter.
