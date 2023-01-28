Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad have defied expectations this season and could wrestle their way into the La Liga title fight on Sunday when they face Real Madrid.

The Basques were on a winning streak of nine consecutive games before their tight 1-0 defeat by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

If La Real bounce back strongly at the Santiago Bernabeu, they can pull themselves level on 41 points with Real Madrid in second place.

