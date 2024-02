AC Milan squandered the opportunity to dislodge Juventus from second place in Serie A on Sunday when they lost 4-2 in a rollercoaster clash at Monza.

The result left Milan in third place with 52 points, two behind Juve and 11 back from league leaders and bitter rivals Inter.

Matteo Pessina, with a penalty on the stroke of half-time after a rash tackle by Malick Thiaw, and a Dany Mota strike gave mid-table Monza a 2-0 lead at the interval.

